Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 417,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,884 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $19,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 39,945 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $26,444,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

EPC opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.89. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

