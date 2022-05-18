Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,176 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Kontoor Brands worth $19,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KTB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 445,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 50.83%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

