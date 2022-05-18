Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,443 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,443 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Sensient Technologies worth $19,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 35,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.39 per share, with a total value of $2,905,318.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,027,372 shares in the company, valued at $496,595,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharad P. Jain purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 506,743 shares of company stock valued at $42,465,706. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE SXT opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $106.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.32 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

