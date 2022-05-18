Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,419 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Cardinal Health worth $19,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,818,000 after buying an additional 790,857 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cardinal Health by 114.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,516,000 after purchasing an additional 740,768 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 590,764 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 161.0% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 735,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 453,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,376,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

