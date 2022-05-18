Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.62 Million Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Rayonier worth $19,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Rayonier by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Rayonier by 5.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Rayonier by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $59,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

RYN opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.

About Rayonier (Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

