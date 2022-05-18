Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $19,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,860,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,578,000 after acquiring an additional 278,833 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,933,000 after acquiring an additional 209,077 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,918,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,183,000 after acquiring an additional 145,689 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.31.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.98. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

