Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,912 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Harley-Davidson worth $19,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

