Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,957 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Celsius worth $19,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CELH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 375.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,296,000 after buying an additional 554,872 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth approximately $49,910,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 71.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,900,000 after buying an additional 341,852 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,478,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 61.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 549,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,472,000 after buying an additional 208,602 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Celsius stock opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.06 and a beta of 1.95. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $110.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.27 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius (Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.