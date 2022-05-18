Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 266,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $19,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Shake Shack by 633.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Shake Shack by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $111.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.95.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

Shake Shack Profile (Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

