Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.57 Million Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 448,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,437 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $19,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $31.39 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NATI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In other news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,443,664.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,898 shares of company stock worth $1,237,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

