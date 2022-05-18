Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 53,253 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,387,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,253 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of First BanCorp. worth $19,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 118.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 330,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 179,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,560,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 118,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 33,453 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBP opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $218.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FBP shares. StockNews.com upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

