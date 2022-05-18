Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.39 Million Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,222 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Carnival Co. & worth $19,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,998 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 4,877,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,912 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,299,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,504,000 after acquiring an additional 501,758 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,998,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,480,000 after acquiring an additional 336,291 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,902,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

