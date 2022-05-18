Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,758 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Sonoco Products worth $19,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,393,000 after purchasing an additional 707,712 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,059,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,337,000 after purchasing an additional 377,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,083,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after purchasing an additional 175,577 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 449.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 182,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 149,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 418,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after purchasing an additional 135,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $69.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.33.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -502.55%.

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

