Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,656 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Commercial Metals worth $19,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.14. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $631,019.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,203 shares in the company, valued at $24,168,631.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Commercial Metals (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

