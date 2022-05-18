Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Holdings Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Whirlpool worth $19,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $186.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.08. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $246.00.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 26.03%.

About Whirlpool (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.