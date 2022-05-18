The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,534 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $19,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AES by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in AES by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in AES by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -76.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -233.33%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

