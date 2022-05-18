BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 241,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,842 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,148,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 81,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens cut New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.62.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

