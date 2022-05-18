Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 274,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,234 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $20,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 50.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 25.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 12.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.74. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.56 and a 1-year high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

