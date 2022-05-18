Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Ashland Global worth $20,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth about $4,116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global stock opened at $101.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day moving average of $99.92. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $111.05.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

About Ashland Global (Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.