Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,597 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Hilltop worth $20,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 1,947.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 149,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 142,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Hilltop by 13.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 850,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,459,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 501.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 90,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,770,000 after buying an additional 66,373 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTH. TheStreet cut shares of Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilltop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.26.

Shares of HTH opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.71. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

