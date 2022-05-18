Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63,050 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of SLM worth $20,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 78,214.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,641 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of SLM by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 48,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,571 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 417,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 36,759 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SLM news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLM opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.21. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

