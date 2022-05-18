Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,752 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $20,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,356,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 5.88. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LGND. StockNews.com cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.43.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.76 per share, with a total value of $206,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,354 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,777.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

