21,700 Shares in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after buying an additional 378,109 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in JFrog by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,686,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,077,000 after buying an additional 393,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in JFrog by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after buying an additional 307,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,199,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,954,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $359,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,074 shares of company stock worth $1,810,144. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FROG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

FROG opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 0.88. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

