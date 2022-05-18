Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 757,496 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 168.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 757,496 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $20,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

