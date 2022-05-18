Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.81 Million Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 403,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of United Natural Foods worth $19,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth about $21,644,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,582,000 after buying an additional 267,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,121,000 after buying an additional 110,569 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $12,956,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

