Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Stake Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 672,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $20,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth $57,578,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

