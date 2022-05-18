Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.19 Million Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $20,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.31. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

