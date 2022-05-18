Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 705 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Loews by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Loews by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L stock opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.53. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $68.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

