BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.01 Million Position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,136 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 1,209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 50,029 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 253,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,672 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 188,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000.

TUR stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

