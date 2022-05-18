Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 328,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,310 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $19,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of GMS by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of GMS by 166.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.87.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

