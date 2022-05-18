Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $53,000 Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 114.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 995,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,674,000 after acquiring an additional 106,556 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 124.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,872,000 after buying an additional 428,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 661,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,199,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

SEIC stock opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.86.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.