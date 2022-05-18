Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,709 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Neogen worth $19,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Neogen by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Neogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Neogen (Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

