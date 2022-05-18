New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $173,406.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,430.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $1,983,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,076 shares of company stock worth $6,853,221 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.09.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

