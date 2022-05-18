BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.97 Million Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 200.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 198,109 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLUE. Barclays lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

BLUE stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,183.15% and a negative return on equity of 111.73%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

