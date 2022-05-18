Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,891 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,891 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Principal Financial Group worth $20,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.80. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

