BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,833,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $13,397,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $12,286,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 134.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 59,743 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth $2,111,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $106.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.39. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.27. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $319.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.