BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Saia by 2.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 778,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,224,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Saia by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 672,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,435,000 after buying an additional 108,925 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,165,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Saia by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $207.44 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

