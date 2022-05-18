BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 495,938 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.17% of Centennial Resource Development worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JB Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 11,401,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,181,000 after acquiring an additional 162,419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after buying an additional 7,529,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after buying an additional 2,253,011 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $33,846,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,500,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,155,000 after purchasing an additional 985,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CDEV opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 5.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

