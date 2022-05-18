Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 45,291 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,291 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $19,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,941,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,861,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $37.36. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $46.62.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.