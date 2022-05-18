Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,841 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Korn Ferry worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.44. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $84.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

