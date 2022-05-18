Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 234,503 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 463,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,503 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $20,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,251,000 after buying an additional 1,530,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after buying an additional 1,337,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,286,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,487,000 after buying an additional 1,215,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASO. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

