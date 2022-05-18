BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 128,592 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,592 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Patterson Companies worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $704,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

About Patterson Companies (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.