PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 314.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 20.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSB. StockNews.com lowered PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE PSB opened at $186.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.10. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.02 and a twelve month high of $189.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

