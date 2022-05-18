BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 25,476 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

