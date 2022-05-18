Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AQUA. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $3,950,856.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,568. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AQUA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

NYSE AQUA opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 82.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

