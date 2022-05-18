Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,019 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Helen of Troy worth $20,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 64.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at about $276,000.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $205.30 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $189.65 and a 1 year high of $256.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.77.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HELE shares. Sidoti upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

