BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 126,065 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 898.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,065 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.25% of Energy Recovery worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 1.25. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

