Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,678 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after acquiring an additional 102,872 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. 17.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $4,854,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,503.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $30.56.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

