BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.02 Million Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,936 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.19% of Brinker International worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,631,000 after purchasing an additional 680,075 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,773,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 121.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 420,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 230,545 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,847,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $500,534.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,315,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,603 shares of company stock worth $1,043,255 over the last ninety days. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EAT opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.33. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $65.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

