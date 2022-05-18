BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.09 Million Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,585 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 71,365 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 29,905 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 184,285 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SNV shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $277,159 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNV opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.98 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

